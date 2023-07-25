Atikokan – Weather – A Heat Warning for the regions of Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, Atikokan, Shebandowan, and Quetico Park has been issued by the Weather Service. A persistent heat event is set to continue throughout this week.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach highs of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. Nighttime lows will provide little respite, ranging between 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

This bout of high temperatures will persist through Wednesday and may extend into Thursday for some regions.

The cause is a warm and humid air mass that has made its way into northwestern Ontario, affecting regions close to the international border. It’s anticipated that Humidex values might escalate into the upper thirties, particularly on Wednesday. This surge in temperature could also lead to a deterioration in air quality, causing the Air Quality Health Index to touch the high-risk category.

During this heatwave, it’s essential to monitor for signs of heat-related illness. Symptoms to watch out for include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and a potential worsening of existing health conditions.

In such conditions, it’s important to maintain hydration and remain in a cool environment. Make a point of drinking plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and seek out a cool place.

Please remember that leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle can be extremely dangerous in this heat.

For those who work outside, ensure to schedule regular breaks in cooler areas to protect against the effects of this heat event.