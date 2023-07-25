Gull Bay – Gear Up and Slather Up the Sunscreen

Howdy, Gull Bay! Gear up for a day full of sunshine. With a high of 28 degrees that feels like a sweet 30 degrees thanks to the Humidex, it’s a perfect day to take a walk in the park or enjoy a picnic. And don’t forget your sunnies, our UV index is at a 7!

Tonight: Clouds Rolling In – Low 17

As the day fades into the night, expect the skies to fill up with clouds. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers before morning, so you might wake up to the pitter-patter of rain. Temperatures will drop down to a pleasant 17 degrees.

Wed, 26 Jul: Cloudy and Chance of Showers – High 25

On Wednesday, the clouds are holding a parade with a 60 percent chance of showers. The temperature will peak at 25 degrees, so the rain might just provide a refreshing respite.

