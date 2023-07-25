Good morning, Fort Frances! Please note that the heat warning remains in effect for our area, so take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated. We expect increasing cloudiness today with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm, so stay alert. Today will be hazy with a high around 29 degrees. However, the humidex could make it feel like 36. The UV index is 7, which is high, so be sure to protect yourself from the sun.

Tonight: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers – Low 18

Moving into the night, it’s going to be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm. We’re expecting a low of 18 degrees.

Wed, 26 Jul: Cloudy with Showers – High 29

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we’re expecting a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high should be around 29 degrees.

