Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! We’re set to have a sunny start to the day, turning into a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 40 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm, so please stay aware and be prepared. Conditions will be hazy, so take care while driving or when outdoors. The high for today is 28 degrees, but it could feel like 32 with the humidex. With a UV index of 8, which is very high, remember to protect your skin if you’re out in the sun.

Tonight: Cloudy with Possible Showers – Low 16

Moving into the evening, it will become cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm. Expect a low around 16 degrees.

Wed, 26 Jul: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers – High 28

Looking forward to Wednesday, it’ll remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 28 degrees.

