THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – According to a joint announcement by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group, the COVID-19 respiratory outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 4 North – Hospice / Palliative Care, situated at 35 Algoma St. N, has been successfully contained. With the outbreak’s end, all previously imposed outbreak-related restrictions have been lifted.

However, the TBDHU continues to encourage the public to refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk areas, particularly if they are feeling unwell. This advice aims to curb the potential spread of infections among the most susceptible and at-risk groups who may face severe health consequences.

Furthermore, the Health Unit has issued reminders about the effective preventive measures individuals can take against the spread of infections. These measures include:

Choosing to stay at home when unwell.

Wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor settings, particularly when in the vicinity of vulnerable individuals or when convalescing.

Keeping on top of all influenza and COVID-19 immunizations.

Ensuring regular handwashing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as an alternative.

If tissues are unavailable, covering coughs or sneezes with the upper sleeve.

Using the Ontario self-screening tool to help assess one’s health status and understand the next steps required.

Through adherence to these guidelines, the public can play a significant role in preventing further infections. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit remains committed to updating the public with any changes or further developments.