Arrest Made in Disturbing Wikwemikong Incident

A youth has been apprehended in the Wikwemikong Unceded Territory in connection to a residential disturbance on Mshaaboos Lane.

On July 21, 2023, just past 6:30 p.m., officers from the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) and the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the disturbance. A complainant reported hearing male and female voices screaming.

Upon officers’ arrival, two individuals suffering from stab wounds and the effects of bear spray were discovered. The alleged suspect had reportedly fled the scene. The injured parties were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were subsequently released.

Charges Laid Against the Youth

As the investigation unfolded, a 16-year-old resident of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. The charges include:

Theft under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Attempt to commit murder

Aggravated assault

Assault a Peace Officer

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, attempted murder charges can lead to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. However, for a youth, penalties can vary based on the circumstances and the discretion of the court under the YCJA.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay in July 2023.

Ongoing Investigation and Call for Witnesses

The investigation, involving the OPP Manitoulin Crime Unit, OPP East Algoma Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services, and WTPS, is still underway.

Further updates will be communicated when available. The OPP urges anyone who may have information related to this case to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.