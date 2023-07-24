KENORA – Weather – Residents of the Kenora region, please prepare for an incoming two-day heatwave beginning this Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures are set to peak near 30 degrees Celsius, with nighttime lows ranging between 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

This hot spell will last from Tuesday through Wednesday, with a potential extension into Thursday for some localities.

An incoming warm and humid air mass is predicted to advance into northwestern Ontario tomorrow, notably affecting areas near the international border. Particularly on Wednesday, Humidex values are likely to rocket into the high thirties. This high heat can also contribute to a decline in air quality, potentially escalating the Air Quality Health Index to the high-risk zone.

During this period, keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related ailments such as swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and possible aggravation of some existing health conditions.

In order to protect your health, it’s vital to stay hydrated and cool. Make sure to drink plenty of water, even if you’re not feeling thirsty, and remain in a cool environment when possible.

Always remember the severe risk of leaving individuals or pets inside a parked vehicle during such high temperatures.

For those who work outdoors, please ensure that you schedule frequent breaks in cool spots to protect yourself from the heat.