Today: A Clearing Act – High 22

Wachiya! Wasaho Cree Nation! Today’s weather is a real two-act play. Act one, a mix of sun and cloud. But late in the morning, expect a sudden plot twist as the clouds part ways to let the sunshine take center stage. With a high of 22 and a UV index of 5, it’s a moderate day, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Tonight: A Cloudy Surprise – Low 9

Tonight, the plot thickens. After an evening of clear skies, our fluffy friends, the clouds, are planning a comeback near midnight. Temperatures will drop to a cool 9 degrees – a perfect excuse to snuggle under a cozy blanket.

Tue, 25 Jul: A Sequel of Sun and Cloud – High 14

Tomorrow, we’ve got another thrilling episode of ‘A Mix of Sun and Cloud,’ with an added sprinkle of excitement. There’s a 30% chance of showers, just to keep things interesting. With a high of 14, it’s a bit cooler, so layer up, folks!

Tomorrow Night: The Big Reveal…

What does tomorrow night hold in store? Well, you’ll have to wait and see. But here’s a little teaser: it might be a good idea to have your cameras ready!

In fact, we would absolutely love to see your snaps of our local weather, or anything that captures life in Wasaho Cree Nation. So don’t be shy, email your best photos to newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Who knows? Your click could be the next big thing on our page!