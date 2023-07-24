Today: Sunny with a Smoky Twist – High 27

Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Prepare yourself for a grand show by our shining star: the Sun! We have a sunny day on the cards, but with a smoky twist in the morning – adding that dramatic flair to your breakfast view. The wind is taking it easy after breakfast, switching from a brisk west 20 km/h to a gentle breeze by noon. Expect the mercury to reach a delightful 27, with a humidex of 28. And with a UV index of 7, don’t forget to put on your sun protection gear.

Tonight: A Clear Night’s Tale – Low 13

As we move into the night, the sky will don its clear, star-studded cloak. The temperature will take a gentle dip to a pleasant 13, perfect for a calm and peaceful night under the stars.

Tue, 25 Jul: The Sunny-Cloudy Salsa – High 29

Brace yourself for a rhythm of weather tomorrow. It’s going to be a mix of sun and cloud, shaking it up with a 30% chance of showers. The dance floor (or thermometer, in our case) is going to heat up to a vibrant 29 degrees. So, put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the weather waltz.

Tomorrow Night: And the Forecast Is…

What’s in store for tomorrow night? That’s our little secret, for now! Tune in for the next update, you won’t want to miss it!

Stay safe and keep smiling, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Keep an eye on the sky and another on the news!