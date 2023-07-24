Late-Night Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

In Oliver Paipoonge, an individual is now facing charges of impaired driving following a traffic stop conducted by a member of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment. The incident occurred on Highway 11-17 around midnight on July 23, 2023, with the officer on duty suspecting the driver to be impaired.

Impaired Operation Charges Filed

Following the traffic stop, the police arrested the driver for suspected impaired operation. The investigation that ensued led to the charges against Lori Sawdo, a Thunder Bay resident. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, Sawdo is now charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

If convicted, the penalties could include mandatory minimum fines, a driving prohibition, and potentially even jail time, especially in the case of repeated offences.

As a consequence of the charges, Sawdo has received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Following her release from custody, Sawdo is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 1, 2023.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP reiterates its firm commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads through rigorous enforcement and public education. If anyone suspects a driver to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Advice for Road Users

To avoid getting an impaired charge, the OPP urges individuals to always have a plan before they start drinking. This can include arranging a designated driver, staying overnight, taking a taxi, or using public transport. Also, remember that even if you feel capable of driving, your blood alcohol concentration may still be over the legal limit. Let’s all contribute to keeping our roads safe.