THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation and excessive speed on Highway 11-17, Conmee Township.

On the evening of July 21, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Highway 11-17.

Impaired Driving and Speeding Charges

Investigation revealed the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Byron Advent of Thunder Bay, was subsequently arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Advent now faces charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Speeding – 1 -49 km/h over the posted limit

Court Appearance and Continuing Commitment

The accused was released from custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on August 29, 2023.

The OPP continues its unwavering commitment to remove alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads through active enforcement and ongoing public education. They urge anyone who suspects someone of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs to immediately report it by calling 9-1-1.

Preventing Impaired Driving

Avoid drinking and driving by planning ahead. Here are some simple tips: