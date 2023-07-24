Today: Smoky Sunshine – High 25

Howdy, Thunder Bay! We’ve got a mix of sun and cloud playing hide and seek in our skies today, with a gentle touch of local smoke in the afternoon just to keep things interesting. The high will tap out at a comfy 25 degrees, but with a humidex of 29, you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation – minus the margaritas. Remember, our UV index is clocking in at 7 today, which is pretty high. So, don’t forget to wear your sunscreen and hat!

Tonight: Clear and Smoky – Low 11

As the day fades, our skies will turn partly cloudy, before deciding to become clear in the evening. The local smoke from the day will stick around for a bit, like an unwelcome dinner guest, before taking the hint and leaving early in the evening. With a low of 11, it’s the perfect weather to enjoy some stargazing – just don’t forget your cozy jacket.

Tue, 25 Jul: Sunny Surprises – High 26

What’s in store for Tuesday, you ask? We’ve got another mix of sun and cloud on the cards, but with a high of 26, it promises to be a pleasantly warm day. So whether you’re planning a picnic in the park or just a day at work, don’t forget to step outside and enjoy some of that wonderful warmth.

Stay tuned for more updates, same time, same place tomorrow. Will we continue to see smoke and sun, or will our fluffy gray friends make a comeback? Until then, stay safe, enjoy the warmth, and keep being fantastic, Thunder Bay!