THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) in partnership with St. Joseph’s Care Group recently confirmed the end of the COVID-19 outbreak initially announced on July 14, 2023, at the Transitional Care division, 4 South of St. Joseph’s Hospital. Unfortunately, another outbreak, first reported on July 17, 2023, at the Hospice/Palliative Care unit, 4 North, is still ongoing.

Due to the continuing outbreak, the health unit has implemented restrictions in the impacted area of the hospital. This includes constraints on admissions, transfers, discharges, social gatherings, and visitation until further notice. For detailed information, the public is encouraged to contact the hospital directly.

The TBDHU urges the public to avoid visits to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk environments, particularly if feeling ill. This is to prevent the spread of infections to the vulnerable populations who are at an elevated risk of severe outcomes.

The Health Unit further recommends several measures to the general public to prevent the acquisition and transmission of infections. These include:

Remaining at home when unwell.

Ensuring the use of a well-fitted mask in indoor spaces, particularly around vulnerable individuals or when recovering from sickness.

Keeping their influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations current.

Regular hand hygiene, either through washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for a minimum of 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Adopting safe respiratory etiquette, like covering coughs or sneezes with the upper sleeve when tissues aren’t accessible.

Familiarizing themselves with the Ontario self-screening tool, to perform self-assessment and understand the necessary subsequent steps.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit remains committed to the health and well-being of the public and will continue to provide updates on the situation.