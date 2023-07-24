Today: Sunny Delight – High 27

Hello, Sioux Lookout! Today we’re cooking up a delightful weather recipe for you. Start with a mix of sun and cloud, then gradually stir in the sunshine throughout the morning. Serve hot with a high of 27 and a side of west wind at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Sounds delicious, right? Well, with a humidex of 29 and a high UV index of 7, don’t forget your sunblock dressing. It’s going to be a tasty day!

Tonight: Starlit Canvas – Low 13

As we move into the night, the clouds will make their exit, leaving behind a clear, starlit canvas. With a low of 13, it’s a perfect evening for some stargazing. So get out there, Sioux Lookout, and bask in the cosmic spectacle!

Tue, 25 Jul: Cloudy Cocktail – High 26

Tomorrow, we’re shaking things up a bit. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a dash of a 30% chance of showers. It’s like a refreshing cocktail on a sunny patio, with a high of 26.

Tomorrow Night: And the Forecast is…

What’s the forecast for tomorrow night? Sorry, no spoilers here! But here’s a little hint: you might want to keep your camera handy.

In fact, speaking of photos, we would love to see your perspective on our local weather or any fun events happening in our community. So grab your cameras, capture the essence of Sioux Lookout, and email your snaps to newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Your photo might be the star of our next update!

Until then, stay safe and soak in the sun (with sunscreen, of course), Sioux Lookout!