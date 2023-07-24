Florida native Ryan Shakes has been embarking on a whirlwind across continents, coming from his homeland in America, to now Asia, where he recently landed in Tokyo, Japan to represent the United States of America for Nintendo’s latest video game campaign.

Not only has Ryan Shakes been mesmerising audiences with sharing his captivating posts online, but he has also been making waves in the world of fashion. The 21-year-old TikTok star showcased his impeccable style during his recent gig in Japan, donning a range of high-fashion pieces from renowned brands like Supreme, and Off-White, among others. From top to bottom, Ryan sported a sleek pair of white Off-White Virgil rectangular-frame sunglasses, while effortlessly rocking a bright royal blue Supreme Box Logo Crewneck, complemented by a custom tiffany diamond dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust.

What are your thoughts on Ryan Shakes’ fashion choices? Do you PAUSE and appreciate his style or would you prefer to Skip this look? If you’re interested in adding the Supreme Box Logo Crewneck or the Off-White Virgil sunglasses to your wardrobe, follow the links below to make your purchase.

https://supreme.com/previews/fallwinter2018/sweatshirts/box-logo-crewneck-sweatshirt-2

https://www.off—white.com/en-is/shopping/off-white-white-sunglasses-14756828