THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – As of this update, there are 44 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these fires, 9 are not under control, 4 fires are being held, 1 fire is under control, and 30 fires are being observed. Over the past 24 hours, initial attack crews successfully called out 6 fires.

New Fires:

Following yesterday’s update on July 22, two additional fires were confirmed during the evening hours:

Nipigon 59: This 0.2-hectare fire is located approximately 51.4 kilometers northwest of Terrace Bay, near the north end of Gravel River Conservation Reserve, and is not yet under control. Thunder Bay 32: Situated approximately 15.7 kilometers northeast of Armstrong and 4.5 kilometers east of Whitesand River, this 0.1-hectare fire has been successfully called out.

Additionally, nine new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 23:

Nipigon 60: A 0.1-hectare fire located approximately 7.7 kilometers west of Highway 11 and 1.2 kilometers east of Jessie Lake, which has been called out. Nipigon 61: Covering 0.1 hectares, this fire is situated approximately 33.0 kilometers northwest of Pays Plat and 36.7 kilometers east of Highway 11 and is not yet under control. Nipigon 62: A 0.6-hectare fire located approximately 41.8 kilometers northeast of Ogoki Lake and 22.8 kilometers east of Makokibatan Lake is currently being observed. Thunder Bay 33: Situated southeast of Lac des Mille, approximately 11.1 kilometers north of Highway 11, and 0.3 kilometers west of Rounde Lake Road, this 0.1-hectare fire has been called out. Thunder Bay 34 and Thunder Bay 35: Both located in the center of Wabakimi Provincial Park near Whitewater Lake, Thunder Bay 34 was successfully called out at 0.1 hectares, while Thunder Bay 35, measuring 0.1 hectares, is not yet under control. Red Lake 52 and Red Lake 53: These fires are located in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, approximately 60.0 kilometers west and 66.0 kilometers southwest of the town of Red Lake, respectively. Both fires, measuring 0.5 hectares and 0.1 hectares in size, are not yet under control. Red Lake 54: Covering 0.1 hectares, this fire is located in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, approximately 78.9 kilometers northwest of the town of Red Lake and 16.0 kilometers east of the Manitoba border and is not yet under control.

Wildland Fire Hazard:

The wildland fire hazard across the Northwest Region ranges from mainly low to moderate, with pockets of high hazard scattered throughout most sectors.

Fires of Note:

Sioux Lookout 33: This fire, spanning 60,394 hectares, is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is currently not under control. Crews are actively establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to prioritize critical areas on the fire.

Sioux Lookout 44: Located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph, this fire measures 6,730 hectares and is now being held. Crews are continuing to consolidate hose lines on priority areas of the fire.

Nipigon 19: Covering 10,182 hectares, this fire is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is currently not under control. Crews are diligently working on hot spots identified by infrared scanning.

Red Lake 28: Situated 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire is now being held at 19,177 hectares. Crews are actively establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.

Safety Reminders:

As firefighting efforts continue, we remind the public to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Ensuring your safety and that of emergency personnel by maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers is crucial.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones can interfere with firefighting operations, jeopardizing the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

We urge everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourselves, your communities, and our precious natural resources. Let’s work together to combat wildfires and ensure a safer and resilient Northwest Region.