Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire Update – As of this update, there are 30 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among these fires, 1 is being held, 5 are under control, and 24 are being observed.

New Fires:

During the afternoon of July 24, three new fires were confirmed in the region:

North Bay 10: This 0.1-hectare fire was located next to Hwy 522, 2 kilometers southeast of Arnstein. The fire has been extinguished. Cochrane 43: Covering 30 hectares, this fire is situated approximately 60 kilometers west of Attawapiskat and is being observed. Cochrane 44: Encompassing 10 hectares, this fire is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Attawapiskat and is also being observed.

Wildland Fire Hazard:

The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the Northeast Region. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, please refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note:

Cochrane 7: This fire, confirmed on June 2, is now under control. It spans 37,742 hectares and is located northeast of Lake Abitibi.

Safety Reminders:

As firefighting efforts continue, we remind the public to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Ensuring your safety and that of emergency personnel by maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers is crucial.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones can interfere with firefighting operations, jeopardizing the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

We urge everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourselves, your communities, and our precious natural resources. Let’s work together to combat wildfires and ensure a safer and resilient Northeast Region.