Kenora Sunny Side Up – High of 28

Good day, Kenora! Today’s weather is served sunny side up. With a high of 28 degrees and a humidex of 30, it’s going to be a scorching day. The UV index is hitting a high note at 7, so it’s time to break out those sun hats and SPF 50. Remember, we like our sunny days just like our eggs: without any burns!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Dreamscape – Low 15

When night falls, our sky’s getting a makeover. We’re starting with a clear canvas, then adding in a few fluffy clouds for a dreamy overnight effect. With a low of 15, it’s the perfect backdrop for a serene night’s sleep or some late-night stargazing.

Tue, 25 Jul: A Sun and Cloud Smoothie – High 29

Tomorrow, we’re blending up a Sun and Cloud Smoothie with a sprinkle of a 30% chance of showers. With a high of 29, it’s going to be another warm one, folks. So stay hydrated, stay cool, and enjoy this unique weather concoction.

Tomorrow Night: And the Forecast Is…

What’s tomorrow night’s forecast? Well, you’ll just have to stay tuned! But one thing’s for sure – it’s a forecast you won’t want to miss.

In the meantime, we’d love to see Kenora through your lens. Snap your favorite local images – whether it’s the weather, a fun event, or just a beautiful day in Kenora – and send them to us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com.

Also, if you’ve got a hot news tip, we’re all ears! Just shoot us an email. Your eye for detail might just be our next big story.

Stay sunny, stay safe, and keep those great pics and tips coming, Kenora!