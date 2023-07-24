Erratic Driving and Collisions at White Lake Provincial Park

White Lake Provincial Park was the scene of an alleged impaired driving incident on the evening of July 22, 2023. Police responded to reports of an individual driving erratically throughout the park before colliding with a tree. The individual reportedly threatened Park Wardens before fleeing on foot.

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, assisted by the Anishinabek Police Service, were dispatched to the location around 9:15 p.m. The officers subsequently located the suspect within the park and placed him under arrest.

Accused Charged with Multiple Offences

Following the investigation, the accused, Jackson Erb of No Fixed Address, has been charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm Resist Peace Officer Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

In Canada, the Criminal Code deems operating a vehicle while impaired a serious offence. An impaired driving charge can include driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both. Penalties for these offences can range from fines, a criminal record, and loss of driving privileges to imprisonment, particularly for repeat offenders or incidents resulting in bodily harm or death.

Erb received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment. He was held in custody for a bail hearing and has since been remanded.

The Role of Law Enforcement and Public Education

The OPP continues its commitment to enforcing laws related to alcohol and drug-impaired driving and emphasizes the importance of public education in mitigating these incidents. They urge anyone who suspects someone of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs to report it by calling 9-1-1.

MADD Canada’s Tips to Prevent Drinking and Driving

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) offers several tips to prevent drinking and driving:

Always plan ahead when you know you’ll be consuming alcohol. Designate a sober driver, use public transportation, call a cab, or stay overnight at a friend’s place. Never get into a vehicle with a driver who you suspect has been drinking. If you spot an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and call 9-1-1 to report them. Remember: there is no safe level of alcohol consumption when driving. Always err on the side of caution.

Responsible decisions can save lives and prevent accidents related to alcohol impairment.