FORt FRANCES – Weather – Residents of Fort Frances and Atikokan regions should brace for an intense heat event spanning Tuesday to Wednesday.

The mercury is forecasted to climb to near 30 degrees Celsius during the daytime and descend to a minimum of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius at night. The most intense heat is expected on Wednesday when the Humidex values might rocket into the upper thirties. Some regions may experience this heat wave even into Thursday.

A sweltering and humid air mass is anticipated to sweep across northwestern Ontario tomorrow, especially in areas close to the international border. This hot weather can negatively affect air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category.

Watch out for signs of heat-related illness which may include swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the potential exacerbation of existing health conditions.

In such hot conditions, it’s important to stay cool and well-hydrated. Drink ample water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and seek refuge in a cool place whenever possible.

Remember, it’s dangerous to leave any person or pet inside a parked vehicle during this heat event.

For those working outdoors, ensure you schedule regular breaks in cool areas to prevent heat-related illnesses.