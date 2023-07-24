One-Week Campaign Trail Featuring Stops in Seven Communities

THUNDER BAY – Politics – Pierre Poilievre, the Leader of the Conservative Party and Official Opposition will be commencing his week-long ‘Axe the Tax’ tour of Northern Ontario. With planned visits to seven communities, including Thunder Bay, the tour promises to highlight the party’s firm stance on pressing economic issues.

The leader will be in Thunder Bay on July 24th and 25th, a key location on this comprehensive tour.

Public Rally in Thunder Bay

While in Thunder Bay, the Conservative Leader will host a public rally on July 24th at 7:00 PM. The gathering is set to take place at the Da Vinci Centre, with the general public being heartily invited to attend.

At the rally, the Leader will present his plan to reverse the price hike trend that, as per his view, has been the outcome of eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inflationary spending and carbon taxes. The Conservative Leader is anticipated to detail his strategies for bringing down costs for the average Canadian household, a key pillar of his ‘Axe the Tax’ campaign.

This Northern Ontario tour promises to be an opportunity for voters to understand the Conservative Party’s economic strategy and stance on current tax policies. With the ‘Axe the Tax’ rallying cry, the party is clearly signalling its commitment to tackling economic issues affecting Canadians, notably rising prices.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for more updates on the tour and insights into the Conservative Party’s plans to address economic concerns.