Marine Enforcement Operation Leads to Multiple Charges

On the evening of July 22, 2023, at Northern Lights Lake, a marine enforcement operation conducted by the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and the Ministry of Natural Resources resulted in one individual being charged with multiple offences. The arrest took place following an attempted vehicle stop on a marine vessel that was being operated in an erratic manner.

Authorities report that when they attempted to halt the vessel, the driver returned to shore and fled on foot. After a pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the individual.

Individual Charged with Various Offences

Following an investigation, Christopher Daze, a 43-year-old resident of Kakabeka Falls, has been charged under the Criminal Code and Canada Shipping Act with:

Operating Non-Human-Powered Pleasure Craft without Personal Flotation Device or Lifejacket of Appropriate Size for Each Person on Board Failure to Have Proof of Competency on Board a Pleasure Craft Failing to Give Officer or Inspector Reasonable Assistance – Owner, Person in Charge or Person on Board Pleasure Craft Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The charges related to impaired operation can result in severe penalties upon conviction, including fines, loss of driving privileges, or even imprisonment. Canadian law takes such offences seriously due to the potential risk they pose to public safety.

Daze received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment following his arrest.

OPP and Public Education on Impaired Operation

The OPP maintains its commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from roads and waterways, through both enforcement and public education. They urge anyone who suspects an individual of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs to report the incident by dialing 9-1-1.

Tips from MADD Canada on Preventing Drunk Driving

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) offers several strategies to avoid drinking and driving:

Designate a sober driver in advance if you plan on consuming alcohol. Use public transport, a taxi, or a ride-sharing service if you’ve been drinking. Never get into a vehicle with a driver who you suspect has been drinking. If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and report them to the police.

By making responsible decisions, individuals can contribute to safer roads and waterways, reducing accidents related to alcohol impairment.