Hello, Big Trout Lake! Today’s weather might just be more riveting than the latest soap opera. Picture this: a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers swooping in late in the afternoon.

But that’s not all, folks. We also have a risk of a thunderstorm making a grand entrance! The wind will also join the party, becoming westward and gusting up to a whopping 40 km/h in the afternoon.

And with the temperature and humidex dial hitting a lofty 26 and 28 respectively, it’s a perfect day to enjoy nature’s spectacle. Just remember that the UV index is at a solid 6, so keep that sunblock handy.

Tonight: Cloudy with a Chance of Thunderstorms – Low 14

The sky drama continues into the night with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm either in the evening or after midnight. The wind, ever the performer, will gust up to 40 km/h before becoming light in the evening. So, prepare for an evening of starlit drama with a temperature low of 14.

Tue, 25 Jul: Rinse and Repeat – High 24

What’s the weather for tomorrow? More of the same, it seems! A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. Highs will be around a pleasant 24.

Tomorrow Night: The Suspense Builds…

What does tomorrow night have in store? Well, that’s a secret we’ll reveal tomorrow. But here’s a hint: you might want to keep your cameras ready.

Speaking of cameras, we would love to see your snaps of these exciting weather events. From the potential downpours and possible thunderstorms to the calm moments of sun and cloud, we’re eager to see your perspective. Please email your images to newsroom@netnewsledger.com.

Until then, stay safe, enjoy the weather show, and keep your cameras at the ready, Big Trout Lake!