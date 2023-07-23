Public’s Help Requested in Search for 48-Year-Old Indigenous Male

Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing person, 48-year-old Donald Bell.

Bell was last known to be in contact with his family during the afternoon of July 23, 2023. His current whereabouts are unknown and this has caused concern among his relatives and the authorities.

Description of Missing Person

Donald Bell is described as an Indigenous male, standing 6’0” tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, short, straight black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Unfortunately, there is no current photo available to aid in his identification at this time.

How to Provide Information

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Donald Bell, they are strongly urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to thank the public in advance for their assistance in this matter. Every piece of information helps, no matter how small it may seem, in bringing Donald Bell back safely.