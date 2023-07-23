Suspected Impaired Driver Taken into Custody after Highway 72 Incident

Sioux Lookout – News – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a man after responding to a traffic complaint concerning a suspected impaired driver.

On July 22, 2023, around 10:32 a.m., Sioux Lookout OPP officers responded to the complaint on Highway 72. The police located the vehicle in question and carried out a traffic stop.

Investigation Reveals Impaired Driving

After conducting an investigation, it was determined that the motor vehicle’s driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Raymond Landry, 57-years-old, of Thunder Bay, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, these charges can result in severe penalties upon conviction. Operating a vehicle while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs, can lead to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if the offence causes bodily harm or death. The minimum penalty is a $1,000 fine for the first offence, with escalating penalties for subsequent convictions.

Landry has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on September 26th, 2023.

Implications and the OPP’s Commitment

The accused was handed a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues its commitment to remove alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads, prioritizing enforcement and public education. If you suspect a driver of being impaired by alcohol or drugs, remember that it’s crucial to report it by calling 9-1-1.