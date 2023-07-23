On-duty Officers Attacked by Man Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol

SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Officers from the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully arrested and charged a man with several criminal offences on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023.

At around 4:40 p.m., while on foot patrol in the area of Front Street within the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, officers encountered a male who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. As the officers approached to check on the male’s welfare, he advanced towards them with a weapon. Thankfully, the officers acted swiftly to arrest the man and no injuries were sustained by either party.

Charges Laid and Potential Penalties

As a result of the investigation, Mark Shoguchi, a 34-year-old of no fixed address, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Fail to Comply with a Probation Order

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, assault on a peace officer with a weapon carries a maximum penalty of up to ten years imprisonment, while possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose can attract a maximum penalty of up to ten years in prison. Failing to comply with a probation order can result in up to two years in prison.

Shoguchi was held in custody pending a bail hearing, which took place on July 23rd, 2023.