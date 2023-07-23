Good day, Sachigo Lake! Get ready for a dance with the clouds today. They’re hanging around with a 30% chance they’ll spring a leak. The wind’s blowing in from the northwest at 20 km/h but promises to behave and calm down later this morning. Temperatures are expected to hit a mellow 20 degrees, perfect for a cuppa with a view of the clouds.

And while the sun might be doing a stellar job at hide and seek, it’s still making its presence felt with a moderate UV index of 5. So, don’t forget that sunscreen, folks!

Tonight: A Cloudy Affair with an Encore of Showers – Low 12

As day turns to night, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance that the clouds will get emotional again. Don’t worry though, they’re just releasing a bit of that pent up water. Expect a mild low of 12 degrees. Just right for a moonlit stroll.

Mon, 24 Jul: Sunny Surprises and Thunderous Applause – High 24

Buckle up, Sachigo Lake, we’ve got a mixed bag coming your way tomorrow! Expect a blend of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of showers. There’s also a potential for the afternoon to turn into an exciting drama with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Our gusty pal, the west wind, will show up early in the afternoon with gusts up to 40 km/h, perfect for drying your laundry super fast! With a high of 24 and a humidex of 26, it’s going to feel a tad tropical out there. And our sneaky sun gets a 6 on the UV index, so keep that hat and sunscreen on standby!

Tomorrow Night: To be revealed…

What will the weather bring tomorrow night? A starry spectacle or a cloud cover concert? You’ll have to stay tuned to find out! Until then, keep your umbrellas close, your sunscreen closer, and your spirits highest, Sachigo Lake!