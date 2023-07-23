DUNROBIN, Ontario — With six players tied for the lead late in the day Saturday, it was anybody’s guess who would be leading the Commissionaires Ottawa Open. Devon Bling took care of that speculation. The former UCLA Bruin birdied the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes to cap off a second consecutive 66, and that moved him two shots into the lead heading into Sunday at PGA TOUR Canada’s fifth tournament of the season. Bling leads Sam Choi and Bryce Emory, thanks to those three late birdies.

Bling Finishes Strong to Take the Lead

“It’s a position that everyone of us in this field wants to be in but it’s a very difficult position to be in, especially with the way the golf course was playing today,” said Bling. “I’m just proud of myself for trusting my game and trusting myself.

He could have gone even lower. At the par-3 14th at Eagle Creek Golf Club, he missed a short birdie putt but shook off that disappointment with his late run.

“Sometimes I will let those short [misses] get to me,” he said of his par at the 14th, “but this is a tough game, and everybody is going to miss short putts here and there. I knew I had four holes to go—a lot of golf to play—so I just moved on.”

Earlier in his round, after a so-so, even-par start through six holes, Bling hit an 8-iron approach from 197 yards on the par-5 seventh hole. The ball settled 14 feet from the cup, and Bling rolled his eagle putt right in the center.

“I think I will approach it with the same gameplan as today, stay aggressive when I need to be and be smart all the time and be conservative when I need to be,” said Bling of what awaits him in the final round.

Choi and Emory Keep the Pressure On

Choi has been knocking on the door all season following his decorated college career that began at the University of New Mexico and ended at Pepperdine. Choi has finished no worse than a tie for sixth this season. He’s tied for fourth twice and tied for fifth.

“It feels good to be near the top and have a chance to win a golf tournament [Sunday]. It’s an exciting moment,” he said following his third consecutive round in the 60s, a 66. “I was in contention most of the time (this season) and didn’t get the job done. But you know what to expect, what to do out there in the final round. All this experience will definitely help me.”

Emory saw his two-shot lead at the beginning of the day end with a two-shot deficit. He remained optimistic after his 1-under 70. “I’m still right there, so I feel like I got my off round out of the way and I’ll be ready to go [Sunday].”

Top Performers Among Canadians

Brandon Hoelzer, Stuart Macdonald, and Derek Oland are all tied at 13-under, three shots behind Bling and tied for fourth.

Hoelzer shot a 63, his birdies coming at Nos. 1, 2, 5, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, and 18, with a bogey at the 17th. His birdie at 10 was a chip in from just off the green, from 15 feet.

“I wasn’t expecting to shoot 8-under. I felt pretty comfortable with the putter, and it really got hot for me,” he explained. When he gets hot, Hoelzer added he rarely gets tense. “It’s comforting, really. Some people might I feel like might get a little tight, but for me when I’m playing good, it’s almost easier to play good. It was just fun. I was having fun out there.”

Pos. Name Scores Fortinet Cup Pos. 1 Devon Bling (United States) 65-66-66—197 (16-under) 14 T2 Bryce Emory (United States) 65-64-70—199 (14-under) 31 T2 Sam Choi (United States) 64-69-66—199 (14-under) 5 T4 Brandon Hoelzer (United States) 67-70-63—200 (13-under) 32 T4 Stuart Macdonald (Canada) 70-67-63—200 (13-under) T124 T4 Derek Oland (United States) 67-65-68—200 (13-under) 41 T7 Joey Savoie (Canada) 66-67-68—201 (12-under) T75 T7 Luke Schniederjans (United States) 68-67-66—201 (12-under) 78 9 John Pak (United States) 71-62-69—202 (11-under) 3

