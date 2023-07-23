SAULT STE. Marie – Wildfire Update = As of this update on Sunday, there are 29 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among these fires, 1 is not under control, 6 are under control, and 22 are currently being observed.

New Fires:

On July 22, three new fires were confirmed in the region:

Cochrane 42: Covering an area of 50 hectares, this fire is located 15 kilometers north of Kesagami Provincial Park at South Bluff Creek and is currently being observed. Hearst 9: Spanning 2.8 hectares, this fire is approximately 11 kilometers west of the Mattagami River, Little Long Rapids, and is not yet under control. Timmins 9: Encompassing 0.1 hectares, this fire is located approximately 1 kilometer northwest of Porcupine Lake and has been extinguished.

Wildland Fire Hazard:

The majority of the Northeast Fire Region is experiencing fire hazard values ranging from low to extreme. The southern section, stretching from North Bay to The Massasauga Provincial Park and east to Carleton Place, is showing a low to moderate fire hazard value.

Interactive Map:

To assess fire hazard conditions in your area more closely, please refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note:

Cochrane 7: This fire was confirmed on June 2 and is now under control. Covering an area of 37,742 hectares, it is situated northeast of Lake Abitibi.

Safety Reminders:

As firefighting efforts continue, we remind the public to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Ensuring your safety and that of emergency personnel by maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers is crucial.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones can interfere with firefighting operations, jeopardizing the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

We urge everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourselves, your communities, and our precious natural resources. Let’s work together to combat wildfires and ensure a safer and resilient Northeast Region.