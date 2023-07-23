Howdy, Kenora! Today, the sun’s out and about, strutting its stuff in the big blue yonder. But it’s not alone, we’ve got some local smoke tagging along. Remember, folks, where there’s smoke, there’s… well, let’s just hope it’s a barbecue.

The wind, not to be left out of the fun, will be joining the party from the northwest at 20 km/h early this afternoon. With a high of 26 and a humidex of 28, it’s going to feel like a warm summer’s day at the beach – just minus the beach part.

Our fiery friend in the sky is turning up the heat with a UV index of 7, which is high, so make sure to keep your skin safe with plenty of sunscreen.

Tonight: The Clouds Sneak In – Low 14

When the sun takes its bow and exits the stage tonight, the clouds will be sneaking into the spotlight. But don’t worry, they’ll be clearing out late in the evening, leaving us with a starlit sky. Oh, and that local smoke? It’s sticking around for the evening show. Low temperatures will be a pleasant 14 degrees. Ideal for a late-night rendezvous with a good book.

Mon, 24 Jul: Sun, Sun and More Sun – High 28

It’s all sun, all the way tomorrow, folks! With a high of 28 degrees and a humidex of 30, it’s going to be a scorcher. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade when you can.

And with a UV index of 7, remember: your best summer look is sun-safe. Hats, shades, and sunscreen will be the fashion trend of the day!

Tomorrow Night: Wait and See…

What will tomorrow night bring? Starry skies or a moonlit serenade? You’ll have to tune in tomorrow to find out! Until then, keep your water bottle full and your spirits high, Kenora!