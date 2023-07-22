Public Help Needed in Search for Missing 31-Year-Old Indigenous Male

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is making an urgent appeal for public assistance in the search for a missing person, 31-year-old Gabriel Esquega.

Esquega last made contact with his family on July 21, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m. Despite exhaustive efforts, his current whereabouts remain unknown, prompting concerns for his safety and well-being.

Description of the Missing Person

Gabriel Esquega is described as an Indigenous male, standing about 5’8″ tall. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing an off-white t-shirt, white jeans featuring palm tree designs, and orange and blue shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

How You Can Help

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone who might have any information about Esquega’s location to come forward. If you know anything about where he might be, please contact the police immediately at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.