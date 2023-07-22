Thunder Bay – Weather – Today, we have a little bit of everything, sun, clouds, showers, and even a thunderstorm. Let’s dive into the details.

Today’s Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. However, there’s a 60% chance of showers, and yes, even a risk of a thunderstorm. The temperatures are set to climb to a high of 25°C, but it might feel a bit muggy with the Humidex at 29. The UV index is marked high at 7, so don’t forget to apply that sunscreen before you head out!

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will stay mainly cloudy. There’s a 40% chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. The temperature will drop slightly, settling at a low of 14°C.

Extended Forecast for July 23

Looking forward to Sunday, July 23, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be a warm 26°C, with a Humidex of 28.

By night, expect periods of cloudiness with a 30% chance of showers. The temperature will drop to a low of 11°C.