Sioux Lookout – Weather – Greetings, Sioux Lookout! Today we’ve got clouds on the menu, with a side order of 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm for some extra spice!

The Day’s Forecast

The day is setting out to be an overcast one, with the clouds holding a majority stake in the sky. But they’re not coming alone. They’re bringing with them a 60% chance of showers. And to add a bit of flair to the weather mix, we could even see a thunderstorm.

Feeling warm? The mercury is set to reach a comfortable 22°C, with a humidex of 26°C. Don’t forget your sunscreen though – the UV index is at a moderate 5.

The Night’s Saga

The clouds will retreat a bit as night falls, but they’ll still be around to make it a partly cloudy evening. They’re still in a giving mood, with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening.

And just when you thought the night couldn’t get more interesting, we’ve got fog patches set to develop before morning. Perfect for that mysterious late-night stroll! But do remember to stay safe. As for the temperature, expect a low of 11°C.

Preview of Tomorrow’s Episode

That’s all for today’s weather drama. Tune in again tomorrow for another exciting forecast. In the meantime, keep your umbrellas handy!