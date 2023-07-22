Hey there, Sachigo Lake! Rachanne Tait says “If it snows today, I will buy one person a tank of gas”. She might keep her money! The weather forecast today reads like a dramatic novel – it’s cloudy, with a major subplot of a 70% chance of showers and a potential thunderstorm on the horizon.

The Day’s Plot

Our day’s plot begins under cloudy skies, creating a somber setting. But hold on to your hats folks, as we’ve got a 70% chance of showers. Yes, you heard it right! And, just when you think you have the plot figured out, we toss in the risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature will aim to reach a moderately high of 20°C, keeping things cozy. But let’s not forget the UV index, hovering at a moderate level of 5. So keep those sunglasses handy, even though the clouds are hogging the sky!

The Night’s Tale

As night falls, the story continues with partly cloudy skies. The wind will take on a starring role, becoming a northwest breeze blowing at 20 km/h before morning. It’s going to get a bit cool as we hit a low of 11°C, so you might want to bring out those warm blankets.

The Teaser for Tomorrow

What does the next chapter in our weather story hold? Well, you’ll have to stay tuned until tomorrow to find out. In the meantime, embrace the drama of today’s weather. Remember, every cloud has a silver lining!