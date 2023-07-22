Preventative Measures Critical in Protecting Most At-Risk Groups Amidst Growing Concerns

THUNDER BAY COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group have issued an updated report concerning the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The outbreak, originally declared on July 13, 2023, in the 5 North – Geriatric Assessment and Rehabilitative Care unit of the hospital, has now escalated to include the 5 South – Geriatric Assessment and Rehabilitative Care unit.

Heightened Restrictions Implemented

In the face of this expanding outbreak, there are now new regulations placed on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities, and visitations within the impacted region of the hospital. These measures are in effect immediately and will continue until further notice. Those seeking further information are urged to reach out directly to the facility.

Public Caution Urged Amidst Growing Concerns

TBDHU strongly advises the public to exercise heightened caution in the current situation, especially when considering visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk environments. This recommendation comes as part of an overall strategy to safeguard the health of those most susceptible to serious illness. Individuals feeling unwell are urged to refrain from visiting these settings to mitigate the risk of disease transmission.

Prevention: Everyone’s Responsibility

As part of their public health message, the TBDHU stresses the importance of personal preventive measures in controlling the spread of infections. These include:

Staying at home when feeling unwell.

Wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor settings, especially when around vulnerable individuals or when recovering from an illness.

Keeping current with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Regularly washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Covering coughs and sneezes with the upper sleeve when tissues are not available.

Familiarizing oneself with the Ontario screening tool to perform self-assessment and take necessary actions as required.

The call to action remains clear – everyone must do their part to protect our most vulnerable citizens during this challenging time.