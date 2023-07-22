Kenora – WEATHER – Hello, Kenora! Today’s weather has a little bit of everything – clouds, smoke, showers, and even a dash of thunder. It’s like nature’s very own potluck!

The Day’s Forecast

Today, we have mainly cloudy skies scheduled with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. But that’s not all! We’ve also got a bit of local smoke in the mix. Remember, if you’re sensitive to smoke, it’s best to stay indoors.

As for temperatures, we’ll be seeing a high of 25°C, but it’ll feel more like a balmy 29°C thanks to our old friend, Humidex. And for all you sun-seekers, the UV index is 7, which is quite high, so don’t skimp on the sunscreen.

The Night’s Tale

As we wave goodbye to the day, the clouds will make way for a partly cloudy evening. There’s still a 30% chance of showers, and we could see a thunderstorm early in the evening. As we transition into the night, temperatures will cool down to a comfortable 15°C.

Preview of Tomorrow’s Chapter

That’s all from today’s weather journal. Join us again tomorrow for another chapter in Kenora’s weather story. Until then, stay dry and take care!