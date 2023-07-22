Fort Frances – WEATHER – Today seems like a page out of a dramatic weather script with clouds, showers, thunderstorms, and even some local smoke. Fasten your seatbelts!

Today’s Forecast

Today’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Adding to this drama is some local smoke, so be mindful if you are sensitive to such conditions.

The wind is set to change course to the northwest, gusting up to 40 km/h later this afternoon. We’re expecting a high of 23°C today, but with the Humidex, it might feel more like a muggy 28°C. The UV index is at 6, which is high, so don’t forget your sun protection!

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The local smoke is likely to linger, so keep those windows closed if needed. The wind will calm down, and temperatures are expected to drop to a more comfortable 13°C.

Extended Forecast for July 23

Looking ahead to Sunday, July 23, we’re expecting mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm and the local smoke is expected to persist. The wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The high will be a warm 26°C, with a Humidex of 29.