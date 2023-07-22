Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – Looks like Mother Nature has a drama-filled day in store for us with clouds, showers, thunderstorms, and even a touch of smoke. Grab your popcorn, folks!

The Day’s Forecast

The forecast for today is mainly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers. And just to keep things exciting, there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm. The drama intensifies with some local smoke wafting about, so those with sensitive noses, you’ve been warned!

As the curtain rises on the day, the wind is set to become a northwest breeze, gusting up to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Temperature-wise, we’re looking at a high of 22°C, though the Humidex will have you feeling it’s more like a sticky 27°C. Don’t forget that sun protection, folks, the UV index is a high 6 today.

The Night’s Tale

As day turns to night, our weather script takes a twist with partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of evening showers. The risk of a thunderstorm and our smoky friend stick around for this act as well. The wind, gusting up to 40 km/h from the northwest, will become light as the evening rolls on, and the mercury will drop to a cooler 12°C.

Preview of Tomorrow’s Chapter

That’s the weather story for today, Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Tune in again tomorrow for the next exciting episode! Stay safe, keep cool, and remember – every cloud has a silver lining!