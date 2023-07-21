Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – Buckle up for a whirlwind weather adventure today, featuring a sun-cloud duo, sprinkling showers, possible thunderstorms, and a UV index that’s soaring high!

Daytime Spin

Our weather carousel begins spinning with a sunny and cloudy ensemble. They’ll be taking turns dominating the sky, creating a beautiful mosaic for us to enjoy.

Adding a twist to our adventure, there’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers, and yes, the possibility of a thunderstorm. Better keep those umbrellas and raincoats at the ready!

Early fog patches will bid adieu in the morning, making way for a clearer view. Temperatures are expected to rise to a pleasant 25°C, but with a Humidex of 27°C, it might feel a tad warmer. Also, the UV index is reaching for the top shelf with a high score of 7. Time for your hats and sunscreen to shine!

Nighttime Twist

As we journey into the night, we’re treated to a partly cloudy sky. A 30% chance of evening showers is still on the cards, and yes, we might witness a thunderstorm encore. Quite the dramatic twist!

The wind, having blown from the northwest at 30 km/h during the day, decides to take a break, becoming light early in the evening. Meanwhile, the temperature drops to a cozy 9°C – a perfect setting for a tranquil evening under the stars.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

What’s next on our weather ride? We’ll unveil that tomorrow. Until then, savor the twists and turns of today’s weather, and always remember – each day is a new weather adventure!