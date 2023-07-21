Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Today’s weather narrative starts off bright and sunny, takes a turn with clouds and showers, and introduces potential thunderstorms, all while riding the waves of the wind.

Daytime Plot

Our daytime plot kicks off with a sunny morning and early afternoon that would light up any Hollywood set. However, as the afternoon progresses, the plot thickens, with the sun and clouds mixing it up and a 40% chance of showers making a cameo late in the afternoon. The drama doesn’t end there – there’s also the risk of a thunderstorm stealing the show.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more thrilling, the wind decides to play a significant role, becoming southwest 30 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature will climb to a high of 26°C, but with a Humidex of 29°C, it may feel a little steamy. The UV index also steps into the spotlight, hitting a high score of 6. So, protect your skin and eyes, and stay hydrated.

Nighttime Storyline

As we transition into the evening, our storyline turns cloudy, maintaining a 40% chance of showers and carrying over the risk of an early evening thunderstorm.

The wind, having played a crucial part in the day, continues its performance, remaining southwest 30 km/h before taking a breather and becoming light near midnight. It then catches its second wind, becoming southwest 20 after midnight. As for the mercury, it drops to a comfortable 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

What’s in store for the next chapter of our weather story? Stay tuned until tomorrow. For now, enjoy the sunny morning, potential afternoon showers, and the exciting thunderstorm possibility! And remember – every day is a new scene in the grand weather drama!