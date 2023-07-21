Good day, Wasaho Cree Nation! Get ready for a soap opera of weather events today – a cloudy curtain, a 70% chance of showers and even the possibility of a cameo by a thunderstorm.

The Day’s Synopsis

The day begins on a cloudy note, setting the stage for an eventful weather tale. Plot twist: a 70% chance of showers will be part of our story today. And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, we’ve got a risk of a thunderstorm making an appearance too!

Our temperatures aren’t aiming for any records today, with a high of 16°C planned for early on, which is set to take a dramatic fall to 11°C in the afternoon. Be prepared! The UV index is at a moderate 4, so even if the sun is playing hide and seek, don’t forget to protect your skin.

And let’s not forget the wind! It plans to make its grand entrance from the northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

The Night’s Episode

As evening descends, the weather saga continues with a cloudy night. Rain could make a 60% chance of a comeback, creating an interesting storyline late in the evening and continuing overnight. The temperature plot will remain steady near 9°C – no cliffhangers tonight!

A Glimpse into Tomorrow

What will tomorrow’s episode in our weather saga bring? You’ll have to tune in again tomorrow for the full forecast. In the meantime, buckle up and enjoy today’s weather ride!