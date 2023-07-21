Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Your weather menu today serves up a delightful blend of sun and cloud, potential afternoon showers, with a side of possible thunderstorms and a west wind whirl.

Daytime Delight

Our daytime delight offers a refreshing cocktail of sun and cloud. However, we may add a splash of afternoon showers to the mix, with a 40% chance on the forecast. To further tantalize your weather palate, we have a risk of a thunderstorm stirred into the afternoon’s offering.

The wind decides to join our weather cocktail, becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning, bringing a pleasant breeze to your day. Temperatures will top off at a high of 26°C, but with a Humidex of 28°C, it may feel a tad warmer. The UV index is also strong today, scoring a high of 7. So, let’s garnish our day with sun hats, sunglasses, and a good dose of sunscreen.

Nighttime Nightcap

Our nighttime nightcap keeps the partly cloudy theme and continues the 40% chance of early evening showers. The risk of a thunderstorm adds some zest to our evening, while the temperature cools down to a soothing low of 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

Looking forward to tomorrow’s weather menu? Stay tuned until then. For now, relish the sunny-cloudy blend, potential showers, and the hint of a thunderstorm. Remember – each day brings a unique weather blend!