Driver Caught Travelling at More than Double the Speed Limit; Faces Several Charges

THUNDER BAY – News – A 22-year-old individual from the United Kingdom has been charged after being caught by Thunder Bay OPP driving at more than twice the posted speed limit.

At around 11:00 p.m. on July 20, 2023, a member of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, while conducting radar enforcement on Dawson Road, spotted a vehicle travelling at 103 kilometers per hour in a zone posted for 50 kilometers per hour. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in question.

As a result of the investigation, the individual was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Drive Fail to Surrender Licence

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit

As a consequence, the accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

Upon conviction, these offences can carry severe penalties:

Performing a Stunt, such as Excessive Speed , is considered a serious offence under the Highway Traffic Act. Penalties can include fines from $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months in jail, and a 2-year licence suspension for a first conviction.

, is considered a serious offence under the Highway Traffic Act. Penalties can include fines from $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months in jail, and a 2-year licence suspension for a first conviction. Failing to Surrender a License when requested by a police officer is an offence that can lead to a fine.

when requested by a police officer is an offence that can lead to a fine. Driving without a Validated Permit is an offence that carries a fine.

These potential penalties emphasize the seriousness of the accused’s alleged actions and the commitment of the OPP to enforce road safety.

The OPP continues to be dedicated to removing aggressive drivers from the roads through enforcement and public education. The public is encouraged to report any suspected impaired or dangerous driving to 9-1-1 immediately.