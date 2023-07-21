Good day, Thunder Bay! Today’s weather script unfolds with a mainly sunny morning, late morning cloudiness, potential afternoon showers, and possibly a thunderstorm. All brought to you with a side of a southwest wind.

We were hoping to report a smooth weather day as smooth and enjoyable as a first Merla Mae Ice Cream, but there will be some drama in today’s weather.

Daytime Drama

The day starts on a high note with mostly sunny skies, but the plot thickens as cloudiness creeps in late in the morning. By afternoon, there’s a 40% chance of showers sprinkling some excitement into our narrative. And, as if that’s not enough, we’ve got a potential thunderstorm looming in the late afternoon to add a thrilling twist!

Early morning fog patches are scheduled to dissipate, clearing the stage for the rest of the day’s performance. Our breeze, playing a supporting role, becomes a southwest wind at 20 km/h late in the afternoon, adding a bit of chill to the plot. The temperature peaks at a balmy 25°C, but with a Humidex of 28°C, our drama runs hot. And, let’s not forget our UV index. Scoring a high of 7, it certainly knows how to shine in the spotlight.

Night-Time Drama

When the sun sets, our partly cloudy night-time drama continues with a 40% chance of evening showers. But we’re not done with the suspense! There’s a risk of a thunderstorm to add some unexpected twists and turns. And as our narrative winds down, the temperature dips to a chilly low of 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

Curious about tomorrow’s weather script? Well, you’ll have to tune in tomorrow for the next episode. But for now, sit back and enjoy today’s weather show. Remember – there’s no business like weather business!