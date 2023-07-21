Teen Faces Charges of Assault, Assaulting Peace Officers, and Assault with a Weapon

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A female teenager was arrested on Thursday evening following an alleged assault at the Valhalla Inn in Thunder Bay. The teen now faces multiple charges after reportedly attacking two police officers while in police custody.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on July 20 regarding an individual damaging property and attacking people.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the teen had forcefully entered another person’s taxicab. Although she was led out of the cab, she refused to leave the vehicle’s vicinity. A security guard arrived to handle the situation, at which point the teenager became enraged and allegedly attacked the security guard.

The suspect was located and detained by officers just before 10 p.m. However, before the arrest was completed, she reportedly attacked an officer. A second officer was also assaulted while the teenager was in custody.

The 17-year-old female, a resident of Fort Hope First Nation, has been charged with:

Assault

Assault a Peace Officer (three counts)

Assault with a Weapon

In compliance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, her identity is being withheld.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in bail court in Thunder Bay on July 21.

Criminal Code Charges and Potential Penalties

The charges brought against the teen, if convicted, carry potential penalties:

Assault : An offence punishable with summary conviction, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or an indictable offence with imprisonment for up to 10 years.

: An offence punishable with summary conviction, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or an indictable offence with imprisonment for up to 10 years. Assault a Peace Officer : If convicted, the teen may face imprisonment for up to 5 years.

: If convicted, the teen may face imprisonment for up to 5 years. Assault with a Weapon: This offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment if it’s prosecuted as an indictable offence.

It’s important to note that as the accused is a minor, the penalties might be different as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.