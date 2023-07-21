Eagle Creek Golf Club, Dunrobin, Ontario — SPORTS – The Commissionaires Ottawa Open kicked off with an electrifying first round, as Corey Shaun from the United States and Sam Choi, also from the United States, both shot spectacular 7-under 64s to top the leaderboard. They are closely followed by Canadian Brendan MacDougall and American players Bryce Emory, David Kim, Devon Bling, and Cole Bradley, all tied for third with impressive 6-under 65s. The thrilling competition promises exciting battles ahead, with players aiming to secure their positions in the Fortinet Cup standings.

Choi’s Remarkable Round

Sam Choi showcased his birdie prowess throughout the day, setting the course ablaze with a bogey-free performance and six birdies. His key moment came on the challenging par-4 12th hole, where he confidently sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. Choi’s impressive play is not a surprise, as he has been in excellent form on the PGA TOUR Canada, securing his fifth consecutive top-10 finish and maintaining a solid standing in the Fortinet Cup chase. His strong presence on the greens and consistent performance make him a formidable contender in the competition.

Shaun’s Success at This Level

Corey Shaun, a seasoned player with experience on the Forme Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, demonstrated his mastery on the course with a bogey-free 7-under 64. Shaun’s recent success on the Forme Tour, where he secured a win and other top finishes, has bolstered his confidence for the current season. With a solid game plan and exceptional execution, Shaun’s birdies on the 16th and 18th holes were memorable highlights of his impressive first round.

MacDougall’s Strong Position

Canadian golfer Brendan MacDougall positioned himself for a strong finish with his outstanding 6-under 65 in the first round. MacDougall aims to improve his performances after narrowly missing the cut in his previous tournaments. His precision on the fairways and greens, coupled with his ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, make him a contender to watch as the tournament progresses.

Lamb Continues Dominance

Fortinet Cup standings leader Davis Lamb continued his impressive run with a solid 5-under 66, marking his ninth consecutive under-par round this season. Lamb’s eagerness to maintain his winning streak was evident as he eagled the par-5 second hole, providing a significant boost to his opening round.

Canadian Contenders

The 30 Canadians in the tournament displayed notable performances, with Brendan MacDougall leading the pack tied for third at 6-under 65. Joey Savoie also had a strong showing with a 5-under 66, tied for eighth. A.J. Ewart, Thomas Giroux, and others demonstrated their potential to contend for the title, showcasing their skills on the challenging course.

Excitement Builds for the Tournament

With the first round delivering spectacular performances and high stakes in the Fortinet Cup standings, the Commissionaires Ottawa Open promises an exciting and thrilling competition. Golf enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing more gripping action on the fairways as players compete for victory.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Commissionaires Ottawa Open continues to unfold at the Eagle Creek Golf Club.