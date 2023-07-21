THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Report – As of this update, there are 40 active wildfires in the Northwest Region. Among these fires, 7 are not under control, 2 are being held, 2 are under control, and 29 are currently being observed.

New Fires:

During the late afternoon of July 21, two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Red Lake 49: Located approximately 23.6 kilometers south of Sandy Lake First Nation and 2.1 kilometers north of Northwind Lake. The fire covers an area of 0.1 hectares and is not yet under control. Thunder Bay 31: Situated around 11.5 kilometers northeast of Ombabika Bay in Lake Nipigon. The fire spans 0.2 hectares and is not yet under control.

Wildland Fire Hazard:

The wildland fire hazard remains moderate to high across most parts of the Northwest Region.

Fires of Note:

Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire spans 60,394 hectares and remains uncontrolled. Crews are diligently establishing hose lines, and helicopter bucketing operations are targeting priority areas for firefighting efforts.

Sioux Lookout 44: Situated on the west side of Lake St. Joseph, this fire covers an area of 6,730 hectares and is now being held. Crews are working on consolidating hose lines in critical areas of the fire.

Nipigon 19: Positioned northwest of Ogoki Lake, this fire spans 10,182 hectares and remains uncontrolled. Crews are making significant progress establishing hose lines and utilizing helicopter bucket machines to control the fire’s spread.

Red Lake 28: Located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire covers an area of 19,177 hectares and is not yet under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while receiving support from helicopter bucketing operations.

Safety Reminders:

As the firefighting efforts continue, we remind the public to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Ensure your safety and that of emergency personnel by keeping a safe distance from waterbombers.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones can interfere with firefighting operations, jeopardizing the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

As the situation unfolds, we urge everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourselves, your communities, and our precious natural resources.

Together, let’s combat wildfires and work towards a safer and resilient Northwest Region.