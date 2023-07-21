SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Report – The Northeast Region continues to battle 27 active wildland fires, with six of them under control and 21 being closely observed for any developments. As the fire situation remains challenging, authorities are working diligently to protect communities and minimize the impact of the wildfires.

No New Fires Reported Today

Today brings a moment of relief as there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Fire region. However, authorities remain on high alert to respond swiftly to any new fire incidents that may arise.

Varied Fire Hazard Conditions Across the Region

The northern half of the region, stretching from approximately Lake Superior Provincial Park across to the Temagami area, is experiencing a fluctuating fire hazard level ranging from low to high. On the other hand, the southern half of the fire region is currently marked by low fire hazard values. Local residents are advised to stay informed about the fire hazard conditions in their specific areas by consulting the interactive map.

Fires of Note

Cochrane 7, which was confirmed on June 2, is now effectively under control. This wildland fire, spanning an extensive area of 37,742 hectares, was situated northeast of Lake Abitibi. The collaborative efforts of firefighting teams have successfully managed the situation and brought the fire under control.

Implementation Order Update

Effective as of today, Friday, July 21, 2023, the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF has taken a significant step in response to the wildfire situation. They have revoked Implementation Order IO-2023-03-HCK009, which was issued on July 10, 2023, pursuant to the Emergency Area Order (EAO) 2023-02 declared on June 5, 2023, under the authority of Section 23(1) of the Forest Fires Prevention Act. This decision reflects the dynamic nature of firefighting efforts, as authorities adapt their strategies to effectively manage the wildfire risk.

Safety Reminders

Stay Clear of Waterbombers When waterbombers approach a body of water, individuals are urged to move close to the shore, ensuring the safe execution of their scooping maneuvers. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft are present. Practicing caution and maintaining a safe distance is crucial to ensuring the safety of everyone involved. No Drone Zone The flying of drones around forest fires poses considerable danger and is strictly illegal. Such activity can jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel working diligently to combat wildfires. It is imperative to prioritize safety by refraining from flying drones near forest fire areas.

Report Wildland Fires

Immediate reporting of wildland fires is vital to ensure prompt response and containment. To report wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For reporting forest fires situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911 to expedite assistance from the appropriate authorities. Your cooperation is crucial in mitigating the impact of wildfires and safeguarding communities from potential risks.