Kenora – Weather – Your weather play today features a cloudy start, a chance of afternoon showers, the thrill of possible thunderstorms, and some high Humidex heat.

Daytime Drama

Our play opens with a mainly cloudy curtain-raiser. As the day progresses, our plot may take a twist with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Not dramatic enough? Well, there’s also the tease of a thunderstorm to add some thrilling special effects.

While our plot unfolds, the temperature rises to a high of 27°C, but with the Humidex hitting 30°C, it’s going to feel like a hot summer’s day. The UV index doesn’t shy away from the drama either, with a high note of 6. So, hats on, sunscreen slathered, and water bottles filled!

Nighttime Spectacle

Our nighttime act sees the clouds take a step back, resulting in a partly cloudy sky. However, the 40% chance of showers persists into the early evening, and the risk of a thunderstorm keeps the suspense high.

The wind decides to perform a soothing waltz, blowing west at 20 km/h before slowing to a light breeze in the evening. As the curtain comes down, temperatures settle at a cool 16°C, providing a relaxing ending to our day’s performance.

Tomorrow’s Teaser

Curious about the next act in our weather play? You’ll have to stay tuned until tomorrow. Until then, enjoy today’s drama of clouds, potential showers, and the thrill of a possible thunderstorm! Remember – each day is a new act in the grand weather theater!