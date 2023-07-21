Fort Frances! Today’s weather forecast promises a lively dance of sun and cloud, afternoon showers, possible thunderstorm performances, and a rhythmic north wind waltz.

Daytime Jamboree

Today’s daytime jamboree is a mix of sun and cloud. As the party heats up in the afternoon, there’s a 40% chance of showers to cool things off a bit. And to add some spark to the bash, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm.

The north wind, not wanting to miss the fun, joins in, blowing at 30 km/h in the afternoon before calming down later in the day. Temperatures will hit a high of 26°C, but with the Humidex at 31°C, it’ll feel more like a tropical fiesta. The UV index parties hard too, soaring to a high of 7, so remember to party responsibly – stay hydrated and use sunscreen.

Nightlife Charm

The nightlife in Fort Frances doesn’t disappoint either. With a partly cloudy sky, a 40% chance of early evening showers, and a risk of a thunderstorm, it promises to be an exciting evening under a cool 13°C sky.

Tomorrow’s Sneak Peek

Can’t wait for tomorrow’s weather party? Well, hold on to your party hats because we’re getting ready for another exciting day. Until then, enjoy today’s sun, cloud, showers, and potential thunderstorm entertainment. After all, every day is a weather fiesta!